APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in APA by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,345,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 732,392 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after buying an additional 39,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

