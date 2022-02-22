AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $86.00. The stock traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.27. Approximately 6,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,756,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock worth $693,996,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion and a PE ratio of 911.13.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.