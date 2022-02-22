Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of APTV traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

