Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America.

