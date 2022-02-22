Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

ARNC stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 51,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,129. Arconic has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 157,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

