Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

ARCT stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $593.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after buying an additional 585,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

