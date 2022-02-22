Argonaut Gold (AR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.85. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The company has a market cap of C$706.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.84.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.