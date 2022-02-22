Ark (ARK) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $109.09 million and $4.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,282,517 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

