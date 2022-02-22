Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-1.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,932. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

