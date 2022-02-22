Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 639.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.