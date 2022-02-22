Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.52 and the highest is $4.54. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 819,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,475. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

