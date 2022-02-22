Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $9,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG opened at $186.33 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.54.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

