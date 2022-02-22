Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Benchmark

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

ASPN opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,275 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

