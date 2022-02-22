Atlas Protocol Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $857,876.92 and approximately $617,646.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.13 or 0.06898374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.91 or 0.99925372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049999 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

