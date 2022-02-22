Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $109.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

