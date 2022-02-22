Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

