Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 417,881 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 417,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 26.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 40.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $389,000.

NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

