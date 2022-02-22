Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

