Atria Investments LLC Sells 15,521 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

