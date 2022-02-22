AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce sales of $71.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.85 million to $71.92 million. AtriCure posted sales of $59.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $322.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $327.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $378.25 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $396.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Shares of ATRC opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 148,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

