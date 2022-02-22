Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.17

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.17 and traded as high as C$14.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 39,112 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.31. The company has a market cap of C$613.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.68.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

