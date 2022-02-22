Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 598,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,831. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

