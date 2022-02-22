Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Avantor were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 585,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 321,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

AVTR opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.