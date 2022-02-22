AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AVEVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

