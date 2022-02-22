Avid Technology (AVID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Avid Technology to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Technology stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

