Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.79. 5,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 265,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $758.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.76.
About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.
