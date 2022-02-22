Axon Enterprise (AXON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AXON stock opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -321.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $164.90. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $209.00.
In other news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 71,684 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 87,771 shares worth $15,603,466. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
