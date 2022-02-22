Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -321.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.90. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 87,771 shares worth $15,603,466. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

