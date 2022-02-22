B. Riley Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target to $53.00

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of UEIC opened at $29.90 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $65.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

