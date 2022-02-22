B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,898 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.41% of B2Gold worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

