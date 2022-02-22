Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

