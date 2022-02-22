Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BCSF stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
