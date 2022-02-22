BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.69

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $7.00. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 398,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.