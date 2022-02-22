Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.
Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile
