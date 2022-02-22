Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.96.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.87 on Tuesday, hitting C$145.61. The company had a trading volume of 627,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,601. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.10 and a twelve month high of C$152.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$143.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.50.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

