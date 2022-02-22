Barclays (BCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 60,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,932. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Barclays has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

