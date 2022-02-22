Barclays Boosts Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target to $19.00

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

RLGY stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Realogy has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Realogy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after acquiring an additional 897,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realogy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

