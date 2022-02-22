Barclays Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $625.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $715.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.88% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.05.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $572.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.67. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

