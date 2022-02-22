Barclays Cuts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $42.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $24.48 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

