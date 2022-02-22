Barclays Increases Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) Price Target to 68.00

Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from 65.00 to 68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYSFY. UBS Group raised shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
LYSFY traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394. Leroy Seafood Group has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $18.60.
