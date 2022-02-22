Barclays Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.00 ($47.73).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €40.23 ($45.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.14. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.51 ($32.40) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($55.17). The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.49.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

