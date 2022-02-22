Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 155,638 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.