Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BRN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.