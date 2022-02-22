Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

