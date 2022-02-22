BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BBGI stock opened at GBX 169.10 ($2.30) on Tuesday. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 183 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.23.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

