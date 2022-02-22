BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BBGI stock opened at GBX 169.10 ($2.30) on Tuesday. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 183 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.23.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
