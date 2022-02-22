Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

