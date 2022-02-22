Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

SAP stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.85.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

