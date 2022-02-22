Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after buying an additional 684,067 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PHM stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

