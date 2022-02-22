Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.