Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells $219,080.00 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BDC opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Belden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. boosted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

