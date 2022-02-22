BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Down 6.7%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.53. 14,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,323,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

