Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. 34,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,224. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

